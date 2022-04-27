iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Expected Price in India and Specifications
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Launch in India: The smartphone will launch today, 27 April 2022 at 11:30 AM IST.
The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is ready to make its debut in India today, Wednesday, 27 April 2022. This is the latest 5G phone from the company and it is expected to be priced under the Rs 25,000 segment. The announcement of the launch of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes just a few weeks after the company launched the iQOO Z6 smartphone. The iQOO Z6 was the first phone from the brand in the Rs 15,000 price segment. Now, the pro version will launch at a higher price range.
Since the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G launch in India is taking place today, on 27 April 2022, it is important for everybody to know the launch time and other details about the event.
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Check Launch Time and Livestream Details
We have all the latest updates about the launch event that the interested people must be excited to know.
It is important to note that the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is set to make its debut today, on Wednesday, 27 April 2022 in India.
According to the latest details, the launch event of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will start today, 27 April 2022, at 11.30 am. Interested users will be able to watch the live event on the official YouTube channel of iQOO from the mentioned time.
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Expected Price in India
It is important to note that the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G price in India is expected to start from Rs 20,000 keeping in mind the upgraded specifications.
The company has officially confirmed that the smartphone will be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. To know the exact price, one needs to wait for the launch event to begin today (27 April 2022) at 11.30 am.
The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be sold on Amazon as the e-commerce platform has already published a dedicated page about it.
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Launch in India: Specifications
The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G specifications have been revealed through the Amazon listing. The smartphone will be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery unit and the brand is also shipping a 66W fast charger in the retail box.
The brand-new smartphone sports a 6.44-inch screen that operates at Full HD+ resolution. It also has 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The rear camera system of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is equipped with a 64-megapixel sensor.
The smartphone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chip which is similar to the Realme 9 SE.
