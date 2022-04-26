Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price in India and Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro Indian variant is expected to have similar specifications to global variant.

Processor

As per the product page on Xiaomi India's website, Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

Camera

The company has also revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP wide angle camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. At the front, it houses a 32MP in-display selfie camera.

Display

It comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay powered by LTPO 2.0, with dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz.

Battery

Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a 4600mAh battery which is supported by 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, 50W wireless turbo charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.