Ducati Multistrada V2 Launch in India: Expected Specifications, Price
Here are all the expected specifications of the brand new bike that will launch in India.
Ducati has finally announced the launch of the much-awaited Ducati Multistrada V2 in India soon. As per social media platforms of Ducati, the new Ducati Multistrada V2 is expected to make its debut in India on 25 April 2022. It is to be noted that the Multistrada V2 has already been in business outside India and now it is finally going to be unveiled in India. The Ducati Multistrada V2 launch is most anticipated by buyers in India.
It is crucial to note that the new Ducati Multistrada V2 is going to be the successor of the Ducati Multistrada 950. The Ducati Multistrada 950 has already been launched in India.
As the expected launch date of the Ducati Multistrada V2 is near, which is on 25 April 2022, it is important to take a look at the specifications and expected price.
To know more about the launch of the brand new model in India, one has to follow the social media handles of Ducati as the updates are expected to be available on their pages.
Ducati Multistrada V2 Launch in India: Expected Features
The Ducati Multistrada V2 is expected to utilize the 937cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine that produces 111.5 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 96Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm.
It is also to be noted that the Multistrada V2 will be equipped with a 6-speed gearbox.
The bike will also be available with four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro.
Further, the specifications of the Ducati Multistrada V2 include a 5-inch digital instrument console.
The S variant is expected to be equipped with backlit switchgear, cruise control, heated grips, a hands-free system, and a few other features.
These are the features that can be expected in the Ducati Multistrada V2, one can know more after the bike is officially launched in India on 25 April 2022.
Ducati Multistrada V2 Launch: Expected Price in India
Ducati has not made any official announcements about the price of the Ducati Multistrada V2 in India as of yet.
As per reports, the Ducati Multistrada V2 is expected to be priced at around Rs 15 lakh in India. However, one cannot be sure as the company has not confirmed anything about the price range in India.
The launch event of the Ducati Multistrada V2 on 25 April 2022 will reveal everything about the price in India.
