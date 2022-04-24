Ducati Multistrada V2 Launch in India: Expected Specifications, Price

Ducati has finally announced the launch of the much-awaited Ducati Multistrada V2 in India soon. As per social media platforms of Ducati, the new Ducati Multistrada V2 is expected to make its debut in India on 25 April 2022. It is to be noted that the Multistrada V2 has already been in business outside India and now it is finally going to be unveiled in India. The Ducati Multistrada V2 launch is most anticipated by buyers in India.