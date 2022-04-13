iQOO Z6 Pro 5G to Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price and Specifications
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India.
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is expected to launch soon in India. The launch information has been confirmed by the company on its official Twitter handle. A dedicated product page has also been launched on Amazon India's website. However, exact launch date of the smartphone is yet to be announced.
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be a successor of iQOO Z6 5G which was launched last month in India.
Here are the expected price and specification details of iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone in India.
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: Expected Price in India
iQOO has confirmed that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 25,000. However, the exact price details are yet to be announced by the company.
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G: Expected Specifications
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone is expected to sport an OLED display with refresh rate of 90Hz.
It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.
In terms of camera, iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is rumoured to house a triple-rear camera setup. It may include a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a macro sensor.
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is expected to be supported by 66W fast charging which can fully charge your smartphone in 40 minutes, reported MySmartPrice. The smartphone will come with a Type-C charging port.
