Volvo India is ready to launch the brand-new Volvo C40 Recharge today, Monday, 4 September 2023, for all interested buyers in the country. The model unveiled itself in June 2023 and now it is ready to launch in India. It is important to note that the C40 Recharge is the second electric model from the Swedish car company. Buyers in India should take note of the latest announcements if they want to know about the car and its specifications.

As per the latest details available online, the Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to make its debut in India today, 4 September, and buyers will get to know all the confirmed specifications. They can also take note of the price range and availability of the model in the country. You must go through the official announcements from the company.