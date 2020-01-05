AutoQ: Delhi’s EV Policy, Top Bikes Coming in 2020 & More
Kia Motors Hikes Prices of Seltos SUV in India By Up to Rs 35,000
After a roaring debut in 2019, Kia Motors on Friday has announced a price hike on its popular SUV Seltos by up to Rs 35,000 which has come into effect from 1 January 2020 onwards.
The price revisions will range between Rs 20,000 and Rs 35,000 depending on the variant, the company mentioned in its statement this week. The company has pointed the launch price was limited till the end of 2019, and these new prices were practical for a car that already runs on BS6 engines.
Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Policy Passed - Here’s What It Promises
The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has laid out an ambitious road map to increase the presence of electric vehicles on the city’s road by the year 2025. For this, the government has passed the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, which was first drafted back in November 2018.
With this go-ahead, Kejriwal and co. are hopeful that having more electric vehicles (EVs) on the road could play a big role in cutting down the pollution levels in the city, which has become a regular issue now.
To change this trend, the policy wants to cater to EVs in all forms, including having them used for public transport purposes. Here are the key highlights of the policy and what can prospective EV buyers expect as incentives from the government in the capital region.
Top BS-VI Ready Motorcycles That Are Launching in 2020
India’s economic slowdown in the second half of 2019 has had a trickle-down effect on the automotive sector. Even the recent sales figures released by two-wheeler manufacturers portray a gloomy picture for the industry.
Despite that, two-wheeler manufacturers are entering 2020 with the hope that things get better. What’s exciting for customers is that there are a slew of motorcycles to look forward to, most notably in the entry-level, adventure and premium segment with some new entrants expected to make their mark.
Here’s a look at some of the motorcycles that are launching in 2020.
Royal Enfield to Launch 250cc ‘Classic’ Bikes in India Soon?
After all these years, Royal Enfield might finally enter the lightweight bike segment in the country in 2020.
The company has been a segment leader in the sub-500cc market, with its top-selling Classic series, and it seems that Royal Enfield now wants to rule in the sub-300cc segment as well.
Multiple reports seem to suggest RE will launch the bike in the first quarter of 2020 but we’ll prefer to wait for official confirmation from the company before expecting such timelines. But the news of Royal Enfield launching a 250cc bike will surely excite the bike enthusiasts, you were unable to afford the Classic 350 owing to its higher pricing.
