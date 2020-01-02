Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Policy Passed - Here’s What It Promises

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has laid out an ambitious road map to increase the presence of electric vehicles on the city’s road by the year 2025. For this, the government has passed the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, which was first drafted back in November 2018.

With this go ahead, Kejriwal and co. are hopeful that having more electric vehicles (EVs) on the road could play a big role in cutting down the pollution levels in the city, which has become a regular issue now.

To change this trend, the policy wants to caters to EVs in all forms, including having them used for public transport purpose. Here are the key highlights of the policy and what can prospective EV buyers expect as incentives from the government in the capital region.