Royal Enfield to Launch 250cc ‘Classic’ Bikes in India Soon?

After all these years, Royal Enfield might finally enter the lightweight bike segment in the country in 2020.

The company has been a segment leader in the sub-500cc market, with its top-selling Classic series, and it seems that Royal Enfield now wants to rule in the sub-300cc segment as well.

Multiple reports seem to suggest RE will launch the bike in the first quarter of 2020 but we’ll prefer to wait for official confirmation from the company before expecting such timelines. But the news of Royal Enfield launching a 250cc bike will surely excite the bike enthusiasts, you were unable to afford the Classic 350 owing to its higher pricing.