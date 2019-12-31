Royal Enfield to Launch 250cc ‘Classic’ Bikes in India Soon?
After all these years, Royal Enfield might finally enter the lightweight bike segment in the country in 2020.
The company has been a segment leader in the sub-500cc market, with its top-selling Classic series, and it seems that Royal Enfield now wants to rule in the sub-300cc segment as well.
Multiple reports seem to suggest RE will launch the bike in the first quarter of 2020 but we’ll prefer to wait for official confirmation from the company before expecting such timelines. But the news of Royal Enfield launching a 250cc bike will surely excite the bike enthusiasts, you were unable to afford the Classic 350 owing to its higher pricing.
It would have been unimaginable for RE to improve like this few years back, but ever since the launch of Himalayan adventurer tourer, Siddharth Lal, CEO, Royal Enfield has shown the brand is ready to come out of its comfort zone.
The sub-300cc segment is highly competitive as well, with the likes of Bajaj, Hero, and Honda carrying their weight. You even have the KTM Dukes in the segment, although they cost more than a 350cc Classic.
So, in addition to the BS6 variants of the Classic 350, Thunderbird and possibly Himalayan, RE could enter a new segment with the start of a new decade for the company.
It’s not like RE hasn’t made bikes with smaller capacity engines before, but the company would surely consider its market demand and gauge its viability with the youth in the country before announcing something officially.
