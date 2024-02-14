Tata Motors Announced Electric Vehicle Price Cuts in India; Know the Prices Here

Indian automaker Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) unit officially announced on Tuesday, 13 February 2024, that it has reduced the prices of its cars by up to 120,000 rupees. It is important to note that this is the first time an electric carmaker in the country has cut prices. Electric vehicles currently form two percent of car sales in India. Buyers are worried about the higher upfront costs so the sale rates are lower in the country.

Now, Tata Motors' electric vehicle (EV) unit has decided to reduce the costs of electric automobiles by up to 8 percent. Interested people in India should note that the announcement was made by the company recently. You must stay alert and go through the announcements available online. Buyers can know the reduced amount and then plan to buy electric vehicles.