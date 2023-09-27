Tata Motors To Hike the Prices of Commercial Vehicles From 1 October; Details

TATA Motors recently announced that it will increase the price of commercial vehicles with effect from 1 October 2023. The price hike will be almost 3 percent, and this is the third price raise of CVs by the company in the current calendar year.

According to TATA Motors, "The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs, and will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles."

To comply with the new vehicle emission rules, previously the company hiked the rates of commercial vehicles by 1.2 percent in January, and almost 5 percent in March.