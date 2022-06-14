Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Date in India: Leaked Specifications, Price
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: The affordable RE motorcycle is expected to launch in July 2022 in India.
Royal Enfield is expected to have a busy 2022 as the company has grand plans to launch multiple motorcycles in India. It has already launched the Himalayan-based Scram 411 in March 2022. The home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer is now expected to launch the brand new Hunter 350 for the customers. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is most likely to be launched soon and it is going to be the most affordable motorcycle in the company's portfolio.
Royal Enfield has been testing this motorcycle on the roads of India for a very long time. We are already aware of what it looks like as the company has been gearing up for a long time to launch it. As the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to make its debut soon, the latest leaked images reveal more information about it.
It is important to note that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be a compact motorcycle and it will feature retro looks with a circular headlamp. The motorcycle is also expected to have a stubby exhaust.
The leaked images also reveal other specifications about the brand new Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which is going to be the most affordable RE. The launch event of this motorcycle is very important for the company.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch: Leaked Specifications
The upcoming Hunter 350 is going to be the third Royal Enfield motorcycle that will be based on the company's new J-series platform. The first two motorcycles are the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine with a fuel-injection system.
The motor churns out 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque in the other Royal Enfield motorcycles.
The motorcycle is expected to be equipped with the Royal Enfield's Tripper navigation pod as an optional accessory. For more details on the specifications of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, one has to wait for the launch event.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Launch Date and Expected Price
As per the latest updates, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is likely to be launched in India next month, in July 2022. The company has not announced the exact date yet.
Once the motorcycle is launched, it is going to be the most affordable RE model in the country. The price has also not been announced yet.
