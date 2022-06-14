Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Date in India: Leaked Specifications, Price

Royal Enfield is expected to have a busy 2022 as the company has grand plans to launch multiple motorcycles in India. It has already launched the Himalayan-based Scram 411 in March 2022. The home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer is now expected to launch the brand new Hunter 350 for the customers. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is most likely to be launched soon and it is going to be the most affordable motorcycle in the company's portfolio.

Royal Enfield has been testing this motorcycle on the roads of India for a very long time. We are already aware of what it looks like as the company has been gearing up for a long time to launch it. As the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to make its debut soon, the latest leaked images reveal more information about it.