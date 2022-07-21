2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic Variant Price Today: Specs & Manual Price Here
2022 Mahindra Scorpio N: The prices of the manual variants begin from Rs 11.99 lakh ex-showroom.
Mahindra officially launched the brand new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N in India in June 2022 at a starting range of Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is to be noted that the company had revealed the prices of the SUV's manual variants only, during the launch. Now, Mahindra is all set to announce the prices of the Scorpio-N automatic variants and top-spec 4X4 trims. As per the latest updates, the company is set to reveal the prices today, on Thursday, 21 July.
The interested buyers should be alert today, on 21 July 2022, as Mahindra will announce the costs of the automatic variants and top-spec 4X4 trims of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N. However, buyers can check the prices of the manual variants as they have already been revealed during the launch of the brand new car, last month in June 2022.
Interested buyers can check all the latest details on the brand new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N that had already made its debut in India, on the official website of the company.
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Official Price of Manual Variants, Booking Date and Other Details
The prices of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N manual variants start from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The company has officially begun the test drives for the mentioned model all across India.
It is important to note that the interested customers can start booking 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N either online or offline from 30 July 2022. They should keep a check on the website or visit the nearest dealership for the latest updates.
Mahindra has also confirmed that the deliveries of the Scorpio-N will officially begin in the festive season of this year, in 2022. Buyers should take note of these updates.
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Specifications
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has engine options which include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The transmission choices are a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT equipped with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.
The brand new model by Mahindra is supported by an Adrenox-powered 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It has wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, 70+ connected car tech specifications, an electric sunroof, and a premium sound system by Sony.
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is expected to compete against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, etc.
One should wait to know about the prices of the Scorpio-N automatic variants and top-spec 4X4 trims today, on Thursday, 21 July 2022.
