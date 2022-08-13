Ola Electric Car Launch on Independence Day 2022; Check Latest Updates Here

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted at the launch of Ola Electric's first electric car ahead of Independence Day. He has announced about this launch via a post on his official Twitter handle. Ola Electric's first electric car is expected to make its global debut on Monday, 15 August 2022 at 2 pm. The Ola CEO has also posted a short video of the electric car on his social media handle for the viewers and teased its launch.

It is important to note that Ola Electric will launch two other products on the occasion of Independence Day 2022 as per the latest official details. The products are expected to be an affordable version of the electric scooter compared to its S1 Pro flagship model. These are the latest details that are available right now from the company.