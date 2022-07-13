New Audi A8 L Launched in India: Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details
The New Audi A8 L was launched in India on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. Check all the features & specs here.
Audi A8 L: Audi, a German automobile maker on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 launched the facelift new version of the Audi A8 L in India.
The New Audi A8 L offers you a comfortable and extra-large interior along with a high seating comfort in the rear, which makes it eligible to stand out of the crowd. The elegant and stylish look of this brand new Facelift version of Audi is due to the Gloss chrome which not only covers the rear and front side of the car but is a part of the door handles also.
Due to its extra-large interiors, the Audi A8 L offers an ideal working relaxing environment while on the road. This makes it a perfect fit for workaholic customers as it fulfills their work requirements.
New Audi A8 L: Variants & Price in India
The New Audi A8 L is available in two variants in India - Technology Edition & Celebration Edition. Both variants will be sold at different prices. Interested customers can buy the Celebration Edition at an amount of Rs 1.29 crore while as the Technology Edition costs around Rs 1.57 crore. However, customers should note that these are ex-showroom prices.
New Audi A8 L in India: Competitors
Now that the Audi A8 L has hit the Indian markets, it will have to face the already liked rivals like Lexus LS, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Jaguar XJ, and BMW 7-Series.
New Audi A8 L Launched in India: Available Color Options
The facelift version of New Audi A8 L will be available in almost 8 color varaints in India including Mythos Black, Manhattan Grey, District Green, Terra Grey, Floret Silver, Glacier White, Vesuvius Grey, and Firmament Blue.
New Audi A8 L in India: Unique Features & Specifications
Following is the list of unique & stylish features and specs of the New Audi A8 L in India:
Classy exteriors include LED headlamps (digital matrix), illuminated logo, and 19-inch alloy wheels (dual tone).
Matrix OLED tail-lamps on the rear side along with dynamic light sequencing.
Smartphone interface
Advanced sound system
Recliner rear seat
3.0L turbocharged petrol engine
Virtual cockpit
Four zone Air Conditioning System.
Adding to its unique & classy style is the panoramic sunroof
Peak torque of 500 Nm
Advanced safety features like collision airbags, cameras to detect collisions, manoeuvre assisting systems, and seat belts with preventive self-tightening capability
To get a detailed list of the features and specs of the new advanced facelift version of the Audi A8 L in India, customers should visit the official website (audi.in).
