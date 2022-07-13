New Audi A8 L Launched in India: Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details

Audi A8 L: Audi, a German automobile maker on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 launched the facelift new version of the Audi A8 L in India.

The New Audi A8 L offers you a comfortable and extra-large interior along with a high seating comfort in the rear, which makes it eligible to stand out of the crowd. The elegant and stylish look of this brand new Facelift version of Audi is due to the Gloss chrome which not only covers the rear and front side of the car but is a part of the door handles also.

Due to its extra-large interiors, the Audi A8 L offers an ideal working relaxing environment while on the road. This makes it a perfect fit for workaholic customers as it fulfills their work requirements.