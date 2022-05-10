Mercedes-Benz C-Class Launched: Price in India, Specifications, and Features
Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday, 10 May 2022, launched the new model of the C-class sedan in India. Bookings for the luxury sedan have already commenced.
In India, the new generation of Mercedes-Benz C-class has been launched in three variants: C 200, C 220d, and C 300d.
Here are some details about the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Mercedes-Benz C-class.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Price in India
Mercedes-Benz C-class has been launched at a starting price of Rs 55 lakh in India.
Mercedes-Benz C 200: Rs 55 lakh
Mercedes-Benz C 220d: Rs 56 lakh
Mercedes-Benz C 300d: Rs 61 lakh
Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Specifications and Features
Engine
The new-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in one petrol and two diesel engine options.
The 1.5-litre petrol engine in the C200 variant comes with an output of 201BHP and 300Nm torque.
Whereas the C220d and C300d variants come with a 2-litre diesel engine that churns out 197BHP and 261BHP power, respectively. Engines in this newly launched sedan are paired with 9-speed automatic transmission.
Exterior
Mercedes-Benz C 200 and C 220d have been launched with Avantgarde trim, while the top-spec C300d variant will be available in AMG trim. The C300d variant comes with a sportier appearance.
The new-generation sedan comes with updated headlamps, with LED DRLs paired with a revised grille. The car also gets redesigned alloy wheels with a slight tweak on its bumpers.
Mercedes-Benz C-class will be available in Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Selenite Grey, Cavansite Blue, Obsidian Black, and Manufaktur Opalite White. The C300d variant will be available only in Cavansite Blue, Manufaktur Opalite White, and Obsidian Black options.
Interior
The interiors of the Mercedes-Benz C-class include an 11.9-inch central touchscreen unit with multiple connectivity features, inspired by S-class. It also comes with a 3D surround sound system, foldable rear-seat backrests, etc.
For more information about Mercedes-Benz C-class, visit the official website or contact your nearest dealer.
