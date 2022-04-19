2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV to Launch in India, Expected Price and Specs
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV to launch in India on 21 April 2022.
Maruti Suzuki is ready to drive the facelift version of the XL6 MPV to India on 21 April 2022.
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV will be equipped with certain design updates on the outside as well as the inside. The XL6 is expected to be sportier with a brand new design of chrome strip on the grille.
The new Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV will be equipped with dual-tone alloy wheels and the size is expected to be around 16 inches.
As the Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV is finally ready to be launched in India on 21 April 2022, let's take a look at the specifications and the price of the brand new model.
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV: Expected Features
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV is equipped with several new features, most of the specifications were already introduced in the new Baleno a few months back.
The features include a 360-degree camera setup, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging and SmartPlay Pro systems with Suzuki Connect telematics.
Maruti is also going to equip the new XL6 MPV with four standard airbags and may also offer six of them for higher variants. Maruti has kept a proper focus on safety.
The XL6 facelift MPV is a six-seater and it is being launched days after the seven-seater Ertiga facelift had been introduced.
The XL6 MPV is equipped with various other features that might interest the buyers in India. The model is considered a rival to Kia Carens.
To know more about the specifications, one has to wait for the launch of the Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV on 21 April 2022.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift MPV is expected to provide a more premium feel.
2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 Facelift MPV: Expected Price in India
It is important to note that Maruti currently offers XL6 at a starting rate of Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and reaches up to Rs 12.02 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-feature variant.
It is expected that the price of the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 facelift MPV will be similar to the price of Ertiga.
One can be sure about the price only after the model makes its debut in India on 21 April 2022.
