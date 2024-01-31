Mercedes-Benz GLA & AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts India Launch Today; Specs Here

The Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift is scheduled to make its debut in India on 31 January 2024. The updated GLE 53 AMG coupe is also gearing up to make its debut on the same date. Buyers across India are patiently waiting for the Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift to be launched in the country so they can know the specifications and price range. Stay alert to know the important details announced by the company regarding the models.

One should note that the entry-level Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV was launched globally around mid-2023 and the upgrades are mild. Buyers in India will get to know the exact specifications after the SUV models debut in the country. One should note that both the Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift will be launched on Wednesday.