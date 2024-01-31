Mercedes-Benz GLA & AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelifts India Launch Today; Specs Here

The Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift is scheduled to make its debut in India on 31 January 2024. The updated GLE 53 AMG coupe is also gearing up to make its debut on the same date. Buyers across India are patiently waiting for the Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift to be launched in the country so they can know the specifications and price range. Stay alert to know the important details announced by the company regarding the models.
One should note that the entry-level Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV was launched globally around mid-2023 and the upgrades are mild. Buyers in India will get to know the exact specifications after the SUV models debut in the country. One should note that both the Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift will be launched on Wednesday.
Here are some of the specifications of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelifts you should note if you want to purchase them. We also have the expected price ranges in India here for those who want to know.
Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launch in India: Specifications
The Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift will receive minor changes to the exterior, with most of the updates at the front. It will get updated LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs and minor changes to the bumper design. There are no updates to the profile or the rear end of the improved Mercedes GLA.
The interior of the Mercedes-Benz GLA will receive slightly more significant updates in terms of functionality with the latest Mercedes steering wheels. It was already available with the integrated 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and driver’s display, now the central console will be updated.
The car is also expected to receive a much-needed feature like a 360-degree camera.
When it comes to the engine, Mercedes continues to offer it with the same 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 2-litre diesel units. Both engines will be equipped with automatic transmissions and the diesel will get the option of all-wheel-drive as well.
Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe Facelift: Expected Specifications
The AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelift will not only get a sportier roofline, but it will also get a peppier engine, a 3-litre twin-turbocharged petrol unit with mild-hybrid technology. This variant is globally rated to provide 435 PS and up to 560 Nm of performance.
The overall changes to the design and cabin are expected to remain the same with minor revisions and a few specification updates.
Mercedes-Benz GLA and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe: Expected Prices in India
The 2024 Mercedes GLA is expected to be a premium over the outgoing model and it might be priced between Rs 49 lakh to Rs 54 lakh.
The sporty AMG GLE 53 Coupe is expected to be priced at Rs 1.75 crore. The exact prices will be revealed during the launch event on Wednesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)