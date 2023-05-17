Matter Aera Electric Bike Pre-Booking Starts Today, 17 May: Price and Specs Here

The popular Indian EV maker, Matter Energy, is gearing up to start the bookings for the Matter Aera electric motorcycle from Wednesday, 17 May 2023. It is important to note that the pre-bookings will be available in twenty-five Indian cities. Interested buyers should note that the pre-booking process will start on Wednesday. They must take note of the latest details announced by the company and stay updated. All details will be available online for interested people in the country.

Interested buyers must take note that they can pre-book the Matter Aera electric motorcycle in the country through the official website of the company or Flipkart. Matter Energy will announce important details on its official website for interested buyers to stay informed. As of now, it is confirmed that the pre-bookings of the electric motorcycle will start on Wednesday.