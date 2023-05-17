Matter Aera Electric Bike Pre-Booking Starts Today, 17 May: Price and Specs Here

The popular Indian EV maker, Matter Energy, is gearing up to start the bookings for the Matter Aera electric motorcycle from Wednesday, 17 May 2023. It is important to note that the pre-bookings will be available in twenty-five Indian cities. Interested buyers should note that the pre-booking process will start on Wednesday. They must take note of the latest details announced by the company and stay updated. All details will be available online for interested people in the country.
Interested buyers must take note that they can pre-book the Matter Aera electric motorcycle in the country through the official website of the company or Flipkart. Matter Energy will announce important details on its official website for interested buyers to stay informed. As of now, it is confirmed that the pre-bookings of the electric motorcycle will start on Wednesday.
Before pre-booking the model, it is important to know the price and specifications of the brand-new Matter Aera electric motorcycle that will launch soon. Keep reading till the end to know the latest details.
Matter Aera: Price Range
When we talk about the price of the Matter Aera electric motorcycle in India, the country's first geared electric bike is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom.
It is important to note that this is the price for the 5000 variant. The higher model 5000+ variant is priced at Rs 1.54 lakh, ex-showroom. Buyers should take note of the price range and then order their model.
Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle: Specifications
The Matter Aera electric motorcycle is equipped with a four-speed gearbox. It is one of the most popular features of the bike and it is unique for electric two-wheelers.
It is important to note that both, the Matter Aera 5000 and 5000+ electric motorcycles are furnished with a 10kW (13.4bhp) electric motor along with a 4-speed gearbox. Both models flaunt an IP67 rating.
The Matter Aera 5000 and 5000+ electric motorcycles can cover up to 125 kilometres when they are fully charged. They are also equipped with four ride modes that include a reversing model.
The motorcycles have a large 7-inch touchscreen LCD display, 9-Axis IMU, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a single-channel ABS. They are also equipped with front and rear disc brakes, all-LED lighting, and much more.
These are all the details we have for now about the specifications, design, and price range.
