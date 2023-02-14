OnePlus 11 5G Sale Starts in India Today: Price, Pre-Booking, and Bank Offers

OnePlus 11 5G Sale Date in India Today: The tech giant OnePlus is all set to put the recently launched smartphone OnePlus 11 5G on sale from Tuesday, 14 February 2023. The sale will commence from 12 pm onwards today.

Interested customers could buy the OnePlus 11 5G handset from the official website of OnePlus and Amazon.

The base model of OnePlus 5G (8 GB RAM & 128 GB Internal Storage) will be sold at an amount Rs 56,999 while as the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 61,999.

Let us read about the OnePlus 11 5G bank offers, pre-booking , and other important details below.