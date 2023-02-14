OnePlus 11 5G Sale Starts in India Today: Price, Pre-Booking, and Bank Offers
OnePlus 11 5G Sale in India Today – Check out the purchasing options, bank offers, and more.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
OnePlus 11 5G Sale Date in India Today: The tech giant OnePlus is all set to put the recently launched smartphone OnePlus 11 5G on sale from Tuesday, 14 February 2023. The sale will commence from 12 pm onwards today.
Interested customers could buy the OnePlus 11 5G handset from the official website of OnePlus and Amazon.
The base model of OnePlus 5G (8 GB RAM & 128 GB Internal Storage) will be sold at an amount Rs 56,999 while as the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 61,999.
Let us read about the OnePlus 11 5G bank offers, pre-booking , and other important details below.
OnePlus 11 5G: Exact Sale Date and Time, and Pre-booking
The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone was launched in India last week on 7 February 2023 during a OnePlus Cloud 11 event. Now the handset will be officially available for sale to customers starting on Tuesday, 14 February. The sale will begin from 12 pm onwards. Interested customers can opt for pre-booking options from the official website.
Customers who are members of the OnePlus Red Cable Club will get a discount of Rs 2,000 on both the variants of OnePlus 11 5G.
OnePlus 11 5G: Latest Bank Offers
Customers who want to get their hands on the recently launched 11 Plus 11 5G smartphone must note down that using ICICI Bank credit cards will give them an instant discount of Rs 1,000. Therefore, they would be able to purchase the OnePlus 11 5G at a discounted price of Rs 55,999 (8 GB RAM & 128 GB), and Rs 60,999 (16GB RAM and 256GB) respectively.
OnePlus 11 5G Sale Date Today: Key Features & Specifications
Have a look at the features and specifications that have recently arrived OnePlus 11 5G smartphone in India.
A 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED panel along with 120 Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Android 13-based Oxygen OS.
A 5,000 mAh battery supporting SuperVOOC fast charging of 100 W.
A triple camera setup on the back including a 50 megapixel primary camera, 48 megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and 32 megapixel portrait sensor.
A 16 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.