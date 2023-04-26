ADVERTISEMENT

Citroen C3 Aircross Global Debut on 27 April 2023: Expected Specs & Price Here

Citroen C3 Aircross Global Debut: Know the expected specifications of the all-new B-SUV here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Car and Bike
2 min read
Citroen C3 Aircross Global Debut on 27 April 2023: Expected Specs & Price Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ahead of the global debut of Citroen C3 Aircross, the company has confirmed certain details about the launch. It is important to note that the Citroen C3 Aircross is scheduled to make its global debut on Thursday, 27 April 2023. As per the latest official details available, Citroen has decided to start the sale of the all-new B-SUV in India first and then globally. Interested buyers must take note of the latest details and announcements before the global launch takes place.

The Citroen C3 Aircross launch date is confirmed and it is set to launch globally on 27 April. The all-new B-SUV is likely to be the rival of Creta. Buyers are excited to know the specifications and expected price range of the brand-new model. We have all the latest details that you must note before the launch.

Also Read

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Global Debut on 25 April: Features, Specs & Price

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Global Debut on 25 April: Features, Specs & Price
ADVERTISEMENT
Keep reading to know the specifications, price, and other important details about the Citroen C3 Aircross. All interested buyers must keep a close eye on the launch event to know the confirmed features and design of the new B-SUV model.

Citroen C3 Aircross: Expected Specifications

Even though the C3 Aircross SUV is an all-new product for India and a few other markets, it is important to note that Citroen has already launched a crossover with the same name in some markets, including Europe.

As per the details available online, the Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be approximately 4.2m long. It is likely to have a proper SUV design. Various teasers indicate that the Citroen C3 Aircross will be a much larger model.

Also Read

Honor Magic 5 Pro Released in UK: Features, Specs, and Pricing Details Here

Honor Magic 5 Pro Released in UK: Features, Specs, and Pricing Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT

The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be a little similar to Citroen C3 when it comes to the split headlight set-up, the grille and wraparound tail-lamps. However, the upcoming B-SUV model will have a unique dashboard.

The infotainment screen position and orientation, the seats, and many other aspects of the card will be unique. The C3 Aircross is also likely to be equipped with a three-row seating layout. One can be sure about this after the launch takes place.

These are the details we have for now, the price of the all-new SUV model is not known yet so interested buyers should be alert. They must stay informed and updated with the latest announcements by the company.

Also Read

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV Will Be Unveiled Today, 17 April: Features & Specs

Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 SUV Will Be Unveiled Today, 17 April: Features & Specs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and car-and-bike

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×