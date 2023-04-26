Citroen C3 Aircross Global Debut on 27 April 2023: Expected Specs & Price Here

Ahead of the global debut of Citroen C3 Aircross, the company has confirmed certain details about the launch. It is important to note that the Citroen C3 Aircross is scheduled to make its global debut on Thursday, 27 April 2023. As per the latest official details available, Citroen has decided to start the sale of the all-new B-SUV in India first and then globally. Interested buyers must take note of the latest details and announcements before the global launch takes place.

