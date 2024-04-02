Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Taisor India Debut on 3 April; Specs and Price

The global Toyota-Suzuki partnership is gearing up to launch another car in India. This time Toyota Kirloskar Motor will launch the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota Taisor on Wednesday, 3 April, in the country. Interested buyers in India are requested to go through the latest details about the Toyota Taisor that will make its debut soon. All the important updates about the car are available online for those who want to know them. The exact specifications will be available later.

Maruti currently provides its best-sellers like the Baleno and the Ertiga to Toyota. It is important to note that the pre-facelift Vitara Brezza of Maruti was sold by Toyota as the Urban Cruiser. Now, interested buyers in India are waiting for the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx-based Toyota Taisor. Stay alert to know the design and other updates.