BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Launch in India Today: Design, Specs, & Expected Price

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is all set to be launched in India today, on Tuesday, 11 October. It is important to note that the BYD Atto 3 EV is going to be the second offering from the Chinese automaker in India. Earlier, it introduced the BYD E6 MPV in the country. Interested buyers in India should keep a close eye on the launch of the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV to know about the upcoming EV in detail.

The company has been teasing the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV for quite some time now. It is important to know that a few of the details about the electric SUV have already been leaked before the launch takes place on Tuesday. Buyers are excited to know the price, specifications, and design of the upcoming car in India.