BMW Reveals Its First All-Electric Sedan i4, Check Details Here

German automobile giant BMW group on Wednesday, 17 March, revealed its first all-electric sedan called i4. It is a four-door car, which is likely to hit the global markets this year along with BMW M performance model.

BMW is planning to showcase 25 fully-electric car models by the year 2025, reported news agency IANS.

"With its sporty looks, best-in-class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric," said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for customer, brands, sales.