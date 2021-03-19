BMW Reveals Its First All-Electric Sedan i4, Check Details Here
German automobile giant BMW group on Wednesday, 17 March, revealed its first all-electric sedan called i4. It is a four-door car, which is likely to hit the global markets this year along with BMW M performance model.
BMW is planning to showcase 25 fully-electric car models by the year 2025, reported news agency IANS.
"With its sporty looks, best-in-class driving dynamics and zero local emissions, the BMW i4 is a true BMW. It makes the heart of the BMW brand now beat fully electric," said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for customer, brands, sales.
BMW i4 Specifications
The BMW i4 model line will be available in different versions covering ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) and up to 300 miles.
It will be able to produce power output of up to 390kW/530HP. Which means that the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 100km/hr in around 4 seconds.
Its refined balance of BMW typical sportiness, comfort, and sustainable performance are unique in its segment, the company said in a statement.
No information is provided by the company regarding the price of BMW i4. Complete details about the new sedan will be revealed over the coming weeks, confirmed BMW in the same statement.
