BMW iX Electric Car Launched in India: Check Price, Features, and Specs

The electric car is available in the following colour variants: Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Mineral White. The company also provides one more colour option of Aventurine Red (metallic) as BMW Individual Paintwork.

Exterior Highlights

One of the highlights of the new BMW iX is the virtually aligned BMW grille. Other specifications include, automatic operation of tailgate, daytime driving lights (LED), follow-me-home function, intelligence panel in the BMW kidney grille, etc. The new car comes with 21-inch aerodynamic wheels.

Performance Highlights

According to the company, the new BMW iX has the capacity of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 6.1 seconds. The maximum power output of the car is 326 hp and maximum torque is 630 Nm.

The gross battery capacity of the new BMW iX is 76.6 kWh, while the maximum range is 425 km.