BMW iX Electric Car Launched in India: Check Price, Features, and Specs
It has been launched at a price of Rs 1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom) in India.
German carmaker BMW on Monday, 13 December, launched its first all-electric vehicle, BMW iX, in India. Bookings for the same have commenced on the company's official website, and at authorised BMW dealerships.
Price in India
The BMW iX has been launched at a price of Rs 1,15,90,000 (ex-showroom) in India.
Specifications and Features
The electric car is available in the following colour variants: Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Mineral White. The company also provides one more colour option of Aventurine Red (metallic) as BMW Individual Paintwork.
Exterior Highlights
One of the highlights of the new BMW iX is the virtually aligned BMW grille. Other specifications include, automatic operation of tailgate, daytime driving lights (LED), follow-me-home function, intelligence panel in the BMW kidney grille, etc. The new car comes with 21-inch aerodynamic wheels.
Performance Highlights
According to the company, the new BMW iX has the capacity of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in 6.1 seconds. The maximum power output of the car is 326 hp and maximum torque is 630 Nm.
The gross battery capacity of the new BMW iX is 76.6 kWh, while the maximum range is 425 km.
Transmission
BMW iX comes with single speed fixed ratio AT transmission from two electric motors for the front and rear wheels.
Internal Highlights
The electric car has a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, wireless charging, park distance control, smartphone connectivity, etc. It also sports a fully digital 12.3-inch instrument display, and a high-resolution 14.9-inch control display.
Safety
For safety, BMW iX comes with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with brake assist and dynamic braking lights, airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), tyre pressure monitor system, etc.
For more details, check the official website of BMW or contact your nearest authorised dealer.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.