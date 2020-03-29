AutoQ: Mahindra Makes Ventilator, Carmakers Stop Production & More

In the time of the global coronavirus pandemic, car companies are being summoned upon to help manufacture ventilators to meet the needs of healthcare professionals globally. With COVID-19 affecting the respiratory system of patients mainly, ventilators are a critical component of patient care.

A ventilator is a machine that mimics the functioning of the lungs, forcing air in and out of a patient when the patient is unable to breathe on his/her own.

Faced with a potential crisis in India from the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian SUV maker Mahindra has put together a team to come up with ventilators that can be supplied to hospitals.

Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted a video of his team in the company's Kandivali and Igatpuri factories coming up with ventilator designs that can be put into production immediately.

