Car Companies Halt Production, Limit Service Ops During Lockdown

All the major automakers in India have either halted production or have reduced it to the bare minimum until 31 March or until further notice as the country looks at a complete lockdown of several districts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The companies have said that while production comes to a complete halt in most of the plants, they will still provide emergency service support to customers as needed. Most of the service centres won't be functioning at full capacity but will have a small team to deal with emergency repairs.

Here's a look at what the major car makers are doing.