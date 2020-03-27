Supreme Court Extends Deadline To Sell Unsold BS-IV Vehicles

The Supreme Court on Friday, 27 March, allowed the sale of BS-IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, barring in Delhi-NCR, after the ongoing countrywide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic is lifted.

Theoretically, this would mean the extension is till 24 April.

The apex court, which had earlier fixed the deadline of 31 March 2020 for sale of BS-IV compliant vehicles across the country, passed the order on a plea by Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA), which had sought extension of time for the sale of their unsold inventory amid coronavirus scare and economic slowdown.