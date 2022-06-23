2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Officially Teased Prior to India Launch: Check Details

As per the official teaser launched on social media by India Kawasaki Motors, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be launched in India soon. Kawasaki Ninja 400 was earlier launched in India but had to go off the market in 2020 due to strict BS-VI emission norms that it could not fulfil. After a hiatus of almost 2.5 years, Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be launched in India again but this time with an updated version that will be in sync with the BS-VI emission norms.

In the global markets, 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 was launched with two color versions including carbon gray with metallic matte carbon gray, and

lime green with ebony. In India, 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be also launched with these two color versions.