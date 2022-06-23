2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Officially Teased Prior to India Launch: Check Details
Good news for all the Kawasaki Ninja 400 lovers, 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be launched in India on 24 June 2022
As per the official teaser launched on social media by India Kawasaki Motors, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be launched in India soon. Kawasaki Ninja 400 was earlier launched in India but had to go off the market in 2020 due to strict BS-VI emission norms that it could not fulfil. After a hiatus of almost 2.5 years, Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be launched in India again but this time with an updated version that will be in sync with the BS-VI emission norms.
In the global markets, 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 was launched with two color versions including carbon gray with metallic matte carbon gray, and
lime green with ebony. In India, 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be also launched with these two color versions.
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India: Price
After the teaser of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 was released on social media, people are very curious to know the price of the latest version of Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India. If reports are to be believed, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will cost approximately Rs 5 lakh in India (ex-showroom price). However, this is just an assumption, the exact price of 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be revealed in India after its official launch.
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 (India): Key Features and Specifications
The stylish and elegant Ninja 400 will be launched in India with following key and specific features:
Speaking of the powertrain, Ninja 400 will be powered by a 399cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine . The engine has a capacity to put around 44 bhp (10,000 RPM) and 37 Nm (8000 RPM) of torque.
Ninja 400 will flaunt the same style and design as Ninja H2 with sharp lines, twin-pod headlights and front turn indicators (fairing-integrated).
Ninja 400 will have a sporty split style seat, digital TFT display, and a 14-litre fuel tank.
A six-speed gearbox functioning on slipper clutch mechanism.
Fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors
Side-slung exhaust with a dual tone finish.
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400: India Launch Date
The India Kawasaki Motors launched an official teaser of 2022 Kawasaki Ninja on their social media platforms according to which the Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be officially launched in India on 24 June 2022, 8 pm. After the official launch of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India, people will get to know all the details about Kawasaki Ninja 400, India including price, top speed, mileage, ex-showroom price, seat height, design, and much more.
