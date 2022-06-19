FIFA Racism Study Names Rashford, Saka as Biggest Targets of Social Media Abuse

In this report, England's problem with social media abuse was emphasised after the defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, in which Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were viciously attacked online after missing penalties, the Daily Mail reports.

The newly released report, which used artificial intelligence to track over 400,000 posts on social media platforms during the semifinals and finals stage of two international competitions (UEFA EURO 2020 and African Cup of Nations 2021), has identified that over 50 percent of players received some form of discriminatory abuse, with much of that abuse coming from the players' home nation.

Homophobic (40 percent) and racist (38 percent) comments provided the majority of the abuse, much of which remains published to the accounts in which it was originally directed.