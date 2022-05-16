Wheat Prices Chart Record High in Global Markets After India Bans Exports

Three days after India imposed a ban on the export of wheat amid a heatwave in the country, prices of the grain spiked to a record high on Monday, 16 May.

The cost of wheat soared to $453 per tonne in the global market on Monday, as per news agency AFP. The unprecedented inflation is being witnessed after the price of the grain was also affected by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine was the sixth largest wheat exporter in 2021, accounting for 10 percent of the global market share, as per a Fortune report.