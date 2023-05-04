Wrestlers Continue With Dharna After Late-Night Skirmish, SC Closes Proceedings

Somnath Bharti Did Not Bring Beds: Vinesh Phogat

Whilst the police had previously stated that the skirmish broke out when Somnath Bharti, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician and MLA from Malviya Nagar, tried to get folding beds to the protest site without any permission, wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed the beds were not brought by Bharti.

“Somnath Bharti had arrived 10-15 minutes before the incident. The beds were arranged by us, wrestlers. But even if we agree with what they are saying – that Somnath Bharti brought those beds – do we not have even the right to sleep? The police turned to violence with no provocation, our fellow wrestlers were injured,” said Vinesh, during a press conference.