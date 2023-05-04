Wrestlers Protest Live Updates: Heavy Barricading at Wrestlers' Protest Site

A scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police in the later hours of Wednesday, 3 March. The brawl resulted in multiple detentions, alongside injuries to some of the protestors.

Following heavy rainfall in Delhi on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Somnath Bharti arrived at Jantar Mantar at night with folding beds for the wrestlers. Delhi Police though stopped Bharti, citing a lack of permission.

This led to a skirmish between the two parties, with the wrestlers also getting involved. Whilst Bharti was detained at the Mandir Marg police station, other politicians and activists soon arrived at Jantar Mantar, leading to a further escalation.

The scuffle led to some wrestlers getting injured, including Vinesh Phogat’s cousin brother, Dushyant Phogat, who has been taken to the hospital.

Vinesh, meanwhile, claimed that drunk police officers abused her during the scuffle.