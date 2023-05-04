Wrestlers Protest Live Updates: Heavy Barricading at Wrestlers' Protest Site

A scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and the Delhi Police in the later hours of Wednesday, 3 March. The brawl resulted in multiple detentions, alongside injuries to some of the protestors.
Following heavy rainfall in Delhi on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Somnath Bharti arrived at Jantar Mantar at night with folding beds for the wrestlers. Delhi Police though stopped Bharti, citing a lack of permission.
This led to a skirmish between the two parties, with the wrestlers also getting involved. Whilst Bharti was detained at the Mandir Marg police station, other politicians and activists soon arrived at Jantar Mantar, leading to a further escalation.
The scuffle led to some wrestlers getting injured, including Vinesh Phogat’s cousin brother, Dushyant Phogat, who has been taken to the hospital.
Vinesh, meanwhile, claimed that drunk police officers abused her during the scuffle.
I was abused and pushed around by policemen. Where were the women police personnel? If you want to kill us, kill us. Did we win medals for the country to see this day? We have not even eaten our food. Does every man have a right to abuse women? These policemen are holding guns, they can kill us.Vinesh Phogat
Morning After Scuffle, Heavy Barricading at Protest Site
The morning after the scuffle with between the wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar on the night of 3 May, heavy barricading has been placed outside the protest site, restricting access to the protesting wrestlers.
