WFI Election LIVE Updates: Brij Bhushan Aide Sanjay Singh & Anita Sheoran in Presidential Battle, Voting Starts at 11

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections are being contested today in Delhi.
Elections will be held for 15 posts.
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh backed candidate Sanjay Singh 'Bablu' and Commonwealth Games medallist Anita Sheoran are competing for the president's position.
The voting will be held from 11am to 1pm.
Counting of votes will commence at 1:30pm.
WFI Elections LIVE Updates: Voting Stars at 11am
After multiple rounds of delays and deliberations, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections are finally scheduled to be held today, at the Indian Olympic Association headquarter in Delhi. We will bring you all the live updates from the election.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)