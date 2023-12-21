WFI Elections: Brij Bhushan-Backed Sanjay Singh Becomes President, Beats Anita

Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association vice-president Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is believed to be backed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has become the new president following today's (21 December) election at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters.
Sanjay, who hails from Varanasi, was up against 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran for the presidential position and secured a massive 40-7 victory against. 47 of the total 50 votes were cast.
"Now we will conduct the Nationals. We have Olympics coming up, so we need to ensure another year doesn’t go to waste. I will conduct camps. Those who want to be wrestlers, they can come wrestle. Those who want to be in politics are free to do so. But politicians will be answered in the field of politics," the newly elected WFI President told ANI.
While Sanjay is a close aide of outgoing president , who was accused of sexual harassment, Anita had the support of India's top grapplers, including Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, as well as Vinesh Phogat.
Brij Bhushan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kaiserganj, had previously been found liable for conviction in a Delhi Police chargesheet for sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking of female wrestlers.
Earlier on 8 June, in a six-hour-long meeting between Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and the protesting wrestlers, the former assured the protesting wrestlers of none of Brij Bhushan's family members or associates contesting elections. Consequently, neither Brij Bhushan's son Prateek, nor his son-in-law, Vishal Singh participated.
"The elections are being contested as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. I was told any of my family members should not contest the elections. I have abided by that," Brij Bhushan said while speaking to the media ahead of the elections.
Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had reportedly met Anurag Thakur last week, where they demanded Sanjay Singh’s withdrawal from the elections, owing to his close ties with Brij Bhushan.
However, Singh said that there was no question of him pulling out because he was eligible to stand for elections. “Nobody should interfere with elections of a federation if it is happening in a democratic manner. Till now, nobody has asked me to withdraw my name. I have been associated with the Wrestling Federation of India for nearly 12 years. I want to work hard to ensure that the WFI returns to the heights, which our parliamentarian-president (Brij Bhushan) had taken it to,” he had stated.
While an official confirmation is awaited, results of the other 14 positions are listed below:
Senior Vice President – Devender beats ID Nanavati.
Vice Presidents – Jai Prakash, Asit Kumar Saha, N Phoni & Kartar Singh are elected. Mohan Yadav isn’t.
Secretary General – Prem Chand Lochab beats Darshan Lal.
Treasurer – Satya Pal Singh Deshwal beats Dushyant Sharma.
Joint Secretaries – Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty and RK Purusotham are elected. Kuldip Singh and Rohtash Singh aren’t.
Executive Members – Neivikuolie Khatsii, Rajnish Kumar, Ummed Singh and Prashant Rai are elected.
