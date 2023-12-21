WFI Elections: Brij Bhushan-Backed Sanjay Singh Becomes President, Beats Anita

Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association vice-president Sanjay Kumar Singh, who is believed to be backed by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has become the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president following today's (21 December) election at the Indian Olympic Association headquarters.

Sanjay, who hails from Varanasi, was up against 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran for the presidential position and secured a massive 40-7 victory against. 47 of the total 50 votes were cast.

"Now we will conduct the Nationals. We have Olympics coming up, so we need to ensure another year doesn’t go to waste. I will conduct camps. Those who want to be wrestlers, they can come wrestle. Those who want to be in politics are free to do so. But politicians will be answered in the field of politics," the newly elected WFI President told ANI.