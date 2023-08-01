The Brij Bhushan Saga is Nowhere Close to Over

The Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh saga in Indian wrestling is not yet over. Not even close.

The script for his second run is already written and it will be enacted on 12 August when the long-delayed elections of the Wrestling Federation of India are to be held.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had earlier made the error of assuring the then agitating wrestlers that he would not allow Singh and his associates to contest these WFI elections. This actually showed the Government's direct involvement in the affairs of a National Sports Federation, specially the elections, which goes directly against the Olympic Charter.