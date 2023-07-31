Brij Bhushan's Aide Sanjay Singh Files Nomination for WFI President's Post

The outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has pitched the name of the former WFI joint secretary Sanjay Singh Bablu for the president's post in the upcoming elections.

Sanjay Singh has been part of the WFI for the last twenty years. According to reports, his name was finalised at a meeting on Monday morning.

It is learnt that Darshan Lal has filed for the general secretary's post and Satya Deshwal for treasurer.

'Members of 22 states were present in the meeting and they're now going to file their nomination for the elections. None of my family members will be standing in the election,' the BJP MP had said on Sunday, alluding to the meeting he held where he claimed his candidates for the WFI election were present.