Brij Bhushan's Aide Sanjay Singh Files Nomination for WFI President's Post

The outgoing president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has pitched the name of the former WFI joint secretary Sanjay Singh Bablu for the president's post in the upcoming elections.
Sanjay Singh has been part of the WFI for the last twenty years. According to reports, his name was finalised at a meeting on Monday morning.
It is learnt that Darshan Lal has filed for the general secretary's post and Satya Deshwal for treasurer.
'Members of 22 states were present in the meeting and they're now going to file their nomination for the elections. None of my family members will be standing in the election,' the BJP MP had said on Sunday, alluding to the meeting he held where he claimed his candidates for the WFI election were present.
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, his son and his son in law have all not filed their nominations for any post with the former WFI chief currently facing charges of sexual harassment by 6 wrestlers. He was also ineligible to content another election as he had served a maximum term of 12 years that the Sports Code allows officials to hold. His son in law though will have a vote in the election, with his name put forward by the Bihar Wrestling Association.
According to reports, Brij Bhushan's camp has filed nominations for all 15 posts for which elections will be held. 5pm on Monday was the deadline to file the nominations for the much delayed WFI elections.
By 5pm on Tuesday, 1 August the Returning Officer in-charge of the election process will display the full list of nominations, following which on 2 August, he will display the list of ‘validly nominated candidates after scrutiny and nominations’.
Polling, if necessary, will take place on 12 August with the counting of votes and final announcement taking place the same day.
A total of 25 voting member states are part of the electoral college for the 2023 WFI elections with each state unit allowed to send two names each. It is only from this list of 50 that members can stand for elections, and vote in the 12 August polling.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)