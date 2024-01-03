Brij Bhushan’s Allies Are Threatening My Mother, I’m Traumatised: Sakshi Malik

In a shocking revelation, wrestler Sakshi Malik has claimed her mother has been getting threat calls, allegedly from supporters of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who have been intimidating her by saying they will lodge cases against Sakshi.
This development comes after the Olympic medallist announced her retirement from the sport, after Sanjay Singh, believed to be a close aide of Brij Bhushan, was elected as the new president of WFI.
Although the newly-elected president and executive committee have been suspended by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and an ad-hoc committee was formed, Sanjay Singh has refuted the decision, opting to organise nationals.
Revealing how allies of Brij Bhushan have been threatening her and her family, Sakshi said at a press conference:
Brij Bhushan’s men have been active over the last two days. My mother got a threat call from one of his supporters, who said they would soon lodge a case against my family members.Sakshi Malik
“We fought for the safety of female wrestlers, but now, our safety is under threat. Our families are getting intimidated. This is very saddening,” she further added.
Further addressing the former chief’s supporters, she said “They are all spreading a lot of negative rumours about me. I want to tell them that you have daughters and sisters like me in your house. Please stop this.”
Sakshi Calls Junior Wrestlers’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Brij Bhushan’s 'Propaganda'
While Sakshi accused Brij Bhushan’s supporters of intimidation, many wrestlers took to Jantar Mantar to protest against those in opposition of the new WFI committee, notably – Sakshi, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.
Sakshi, however, called it propaganda from Brij Bhushan’s camp, saying “We knew Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh) is influential, but we had no idea he would be this powerful. Now, his propaganda is to make allegations that we have been grabbing young wrestlers' opportunities. However, now that I have retired, I want young girls to win and fulfill my dream.”
