Brij Bhushan’s Allies Are Threatening My Mother, I’m Traumatised: Sakshi Malik

In a shocking revelation, wrestler Sakshi Malik has claimed her mother has been getting threat calls, allegedly from supporters of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who have been intimidating her by saying they will lodge cases against Sakshi.

This development comes after the Olympic medallist announced her retirement from the sport, after Sanjay Singh, believed to be a close aide of Brij Bhushan, was elected as the new president of WFI.