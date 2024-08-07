Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat Admitted to Polyclinic Due to Dehydration

Vinesh Phogat has been admitted to the Games Village polyclinic due to dehydration, following her major setback of being disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics for being overweight by a few grams.

"Vinesh Phogat was admitted to the polyclinic inside the Games Village because of dehydration, not any hospital," sources told IANS.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement on Wednesday addressing Vinesh's exit from the Games due to being overweight and asked to respect the privacy of the grappler. After being disqualified from the event, Vinesh will be placed last in the competition.