In a tragic twist, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. Competing in the 50kg freestyle wrestling category, Vinesh was found to be approximately 100 grams over the permissible weight limit, leading to her disqualification from the summer games.
Typically competing in the 53kg category, Vinesh had reduced her weight to 50kg for the Paris Olympics.
Here's an explanation of the rules and whether Vinesh still has a chance at an Olympic medal:
Explained: Why Vinesh Phogat Has Been Disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024
1. Why Has Been Vinesh Disqualified?
Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics after being found 100 grams over the weight limit for her 50kg freestyle wrestling category. This slight excess resulted in her disqualification from the summer games.
2. What Has the IOA Said?
The Indian Olympic Association has issued a statement revealing that Vinesh weighed a few grams over the 50kg limit on the morning of her bout.
"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the IOA said in a statement.
3. What Has the IOC Said?
The International Olympic Committee has announced that Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (Cuba), whom Vinesh Phogat defeated in the semifinals, will compete for the gold medal.
As a result, the other finalist, Sarah Hildebrandt, will not win gold without a contest. Repechage bouts will be held between Yui Susaki (Japan) and Oksana Livach (Ukraine) to determine the remaining medal placements.
"VINESH Vinesh (IND) failed second day weigh-in. According to the acticle 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, VINESH Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore GUZMAN LOPEZ Yusneylis (CUB) will compete in the Final. Repechage SUSAKI Yui (JPN) vs LIVACH Oksana (UKR) will become Bronze Medal Match," said the IOC.
4. Can Vinesh Still Win a Medal?
No. Under the competition rules, Phogat is ineligible for even a silver medal, leaving only gold and bronze medals in the 50kg category. As a result, Vinesh will be listed last in the standings for the 50kg event at the Paris Olympics.
According to the rules set by United World Wrestling, the international governing body, an athlete will be disqualified from the competition if they fail the weigh-in, with no tolerance for exceeding the weight limit.
“The medical control and a first weigh-in will be held the morning of the concerned weight category. The qualified athletes for the finals and repechages will be weighed in again the second morning of the concerned weight category. No more weight tolerance will be allowed for the second weigh-in.” UWW rulebook says.
"If an athlete does not attend or fails the weigh-in, he or she will be eliminated from the competition and ranked last without a ranking."
5. How Does The Weigh-in Process Work at the Olympics?
For Olympic wrestling events, weigh-ins occur on the morning of each competition day. As wrestling in a particular weight category spans two days, athletes must weigh in on both days if they compete on both.
As per the UWW rules:
Expand
For all competitions, the weigh-in is organized each morning of the concerned weight-category. The weigh-in and the medical control lasts 30 minutes.
The second morning of the concerned weight category only the wrestlers who participate in the repechages and finals have to come for the weigh-in. This weigh-in will last 15 minutes.
No wrestler may be accepted at the weigh-in if he has not undergone a medical examination the first morning.
6. But Why Did Vinesh Switch From 53kg to 50kg?
Vinesh, usually competing in the 53kg category, had to cut weight to compete in the 50kg category for the Olympics. The initial 53kg quota for India was secured by Antim Panghal, who won bronze at the 2023 World Championships.
During Vinesh's recovery from surgery, she participated in national trials for the 50kg category upon her return, winning and earning a spot in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in late April. Despite her extended break from international competition, Vinesh made a strong comeback, winning her matches with scores of 10-0, 2-0, and 10-0, demonstrating impressive dominance.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) later reversed its decision and decided there would be no additional trials. As a result, Vinesh, as a quota earner, was set to compete in the 50kg category at the Paris Games, closing off her chance to compete in her preferred 53kg category.
7. What Has Transpired Since The News Broke?
As per reports, Vinesh, who trained tirelessly through the night to mett the criteria with jogging, skipping, and cycling, has been hospitalised due to dehydration.
Reacting to her disqualification, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his heartfelt sentiments, saying, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You represent India's pride and serve as an inspiration to all."
“Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing, the PM wrote on X.
