Beating No. 1? Reaching Olympics Final? Easy. Vinesh Phogat Has Won Bigger Bouts

Rome Olympics, 1960. Final of the men’s 400m. Milkha Singh is leading. on the cusp of becoming independent India’s first individual gold medallist. Alas! Just a few meters from the finish line, he slows down, reflecting on how he had to run for his life while his family was slaughtered during the partition of India.
That’s what the Farhan Akhtar-starrer ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ portrayed, utilising cinematic liberty. In reality, Milkha Singh ran the first 250 meters so fast that he lost stamina in the final stretch, a strategic mistake he would later acknowledge. He, indeed, did not have flashbacks during his event.
But, what about Vinesh Phogat?
Paris Olympics, 2024. Round of 16 of the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling. Vinesh Phogat is trailing 0-2. Her opponent is defending champion Yui Susaki. She is on the brink of elimination in only her first match. Only 7 seconds are left on the clock.
At that precise moment, did Vinesh Phogat have flashbacks?
Vinesh Phogat Remembers, Doesn’t She?
Did she remember how, only a year ago, she was fighting a battle not at the glorious Champ-de-Mars Arena, but on the streets of the national capital, Delhi?
Did she remember how, only a year ago, her opponent was not a Japanese wrestler with a record of 82-0 in international competitions, but an incompetent, chauvinist system?
Did she remember how, only a year ago, she was harassed, hackled, beaten and dragged across the asphalt by the supposed guardians of law and order?
Did she remember how, only a year ago, she was not fighting for an individual medal, but in her own words, for the safety of thousands of female wrestlers?
For, if she did, the task she had at hand on Tuesday (6 August) would have seemed easy. Be it against an opponent who was deemed invincible. Be it with 7 seconds remaining on the clock.
Before Taking Down the World No. 1, Vinesh Had Taken an Entire an Entire Unconscionable System Down
Staring at defeat, Vinesh chose to fight, and brought her Japanese opponent down to restore parity. She kept her pinned to the mat to earn another point, and subsequently, the victory.
A hard-fought victory, but incredibly unchallenging when compared to her previous triumph, over the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh-led Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) executive committee. Staring at defeat, Vinesh had brought an entire unconscionable system down.
Reaction from the international media to Vinesh’s accomplishment was that of spellbinding astonishment. On the global feed, the commentator stated “Vinesh has done what no one was supposed to do.”
Indians, however, knew this was not the first time Vinesh did what seemed impossible. She had raised her voice against the establishment, forced a probe into alleged wrongdoers accused of sexually harassing female wrestlers, and ensured a comprehensive reformation in what appeared to be an unscrupulous organization.
Task Was Not Restricted to a Solitary Victory
Vinesh’s job was not restricted to a solitary victory. She faced a World Championships bronze medallist in Ukraine’s Oksana Livach in the quarter-final, and yet again, fought back with remarkable vigour to clinch four points in the last 20 seconds, and subsequently, a 7-5 victory.
In the semi-final, facing the Pan American Games gold medallist Yusneylys Guzman, Vinesh won four points from a position where her opponent was about to secure a passivity point, which could have led to Vinesh’s elimination.
In the final, she will face the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, Sarah Hildebrandt from the United States of America.
Adapting to a New Weight Category
The roads of Delhi saw Vinesh fighting for the sport.
Beyond that, she faced an existential threat on an individual level.
Her first couple of Olympics campaign saw her succumbing to an injury in Rio, and losing her quarter-final bout in Tokyo.
In Paris, she might not even have had the opportunity to compete. Antim Panghal had earned a quota in her preferred weight category, 53kg, and prior to the trials, Vinesh had decided to compete in both 53kg and 50kg category, the latter being the one she is participating in currently. After winning the 50kg national trials, Vinesh secured her place at the Olympics through the Asian Qualification Tournament.
All of these triumphs came on the back of a knee injury, which had ruled her out of the Asian Games, and also forced her to undergo surgery.
The Battle Against the System Is Yet To Conclude
Congratulating Vinesh on her achievement, fellow wrestler and Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia stated:
Vinesh Phogat is the lioness of India who won back-to-back matches today. Defeated 4-time World Champion and defending Olympic champion. After that she defeated the former World Champion in the quarterfinals. But let me tell you one thing, This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country. This girl was dragged on the streets in her country This girl is going to conquer the world but she lost to the system in this country.Bajrang Punia, on X
The fight against the system, though, is yet to be concluded.
Earlier this year, less than five months ago, Vinesh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oust oppressors. She tweeted:
The Prime Minister is a spin master, knows how to spin the issue by invoking ‘women power’ to counter the speeches of his rivals. Narendra Modi ji, let us also know the real truth of women power. It is hoped that you will not just use women as shields, but will also do something to oust such oppressors from the sports institutions of the country.Vinesh Phogat
Developments that followed the tweet, and whether or not the Prime Minister spoke with Vinesh, are not public knowledge.
But on August 8, there will be a conversation between the pair, and it will be public. For, Vinesh Phogat will win an Olympic medal, and the Prime Minister will call.
