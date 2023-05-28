Whole Country is Watching: Priyanka, Mamata Slam Police Action Against Wrestlers

“The whole country is watching the arrogance of the government and this injustice,” Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted on Sunday 28 May, as allegations emerged of protesting wrestlers being manhandled by the police.
Several wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik were also detained by the police.
This was after the wrestlers — protesting for over a month demanding arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment — planned a 'Mahila Mahapanchayat' outside the new Parliament building inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Other opposition leaders have also reacted to the reports of 'manhandling' and detention of some of these athletes who have won laurels for the country,
While some like West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that "autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent", others like the RLD have asked one simple question:
Why are the women wrestlers being detained instead of Brij Bhushan Singh?
"Instead of arresting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Delhi Police is arresting peacefully protesting women wrestlers and their supporters? It is the fundamental right of everyone in the country to protest peacefully, (this is) very sad:" Rashtirya Lok Dal
"This behaviour with those who have brought honour to our nation is completely wrong:" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
"India's honor and pride is being trampled under the feet of those in power:" Aam Aadmi Party.
