Wrestlers Call Off Protest, Say ‘Fight Will Continue in Court, Not on Streets'

More than six months after they first sat on a dharna in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, accusing the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing female grapplers, the wrestlers have called off their protest.
In a statement circulated on social media, the protesting wrestlers have mentioned that they will continue fighting the battle against Singh – but in the court, and not on the streets. Further referring to the election of WFI’s new president and executive committee, which is scheduled to be held on 11 July, the wrestlers have mentioned they will wait for the implementation of assurances made by the government.
“Implementing the assurances government had made to protesting wrestlers on 7 June’s meeting, in the matter of female wrestlers’ sexual harassment, Delhi Police completed an investigation based on FIRs lodged by six female wrestlers, and filed a chargesheet on 15 June. This fight will now continue in the court and not on the streets, until justice is delivered to us,” the protesting wrestlers’ statement, issued on Sunday, 25 July, read.
“In terms of the Wrestling Federation of India’s reformation, the election procedure has started in accordance with the promises. The election is scheduled for 11 July, and we will wait for the implementation of assurances made by the government in this regard,” the statement further mentioned.
Delhi Police has filed a 1500-page chargesheet against Singh, booking the sidelined chief for offences under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) IPC; whilst the POCSO charges levied against Singh were quashed, following the recording of a second statement from the minor wrestler.
Barring him, WFI's suspended assistant secretary, Vinod Tomar has additionally been booked under sections 109 (abetment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
