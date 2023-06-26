Wrestlers Call Off Protest, Say ‘Fight Will Continue in Court, Not on Streets'

More than six months after they first sat on a dharna in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, accusing the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing female grapplers, the wrestlers have called off their protest.

In a statement circulated on social media, the protesting wrestlers have mentioned that they will continue fighting the battle against Singh – but in the court, and not on the streets. Further referring to the election of WFI’s new president and executive committee, which is scheduled to be held on 11 July, the wrestlers have mentioned they will wait for the implementation of assurances made by the government.