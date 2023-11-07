List of Top Run Scorers and Wicket Takers in Cricket World Cup 2023 Till Date

The ICC Men's World Cup 2023 commenced from 5 October and will conclude on 19 November. Currently, the World Cup is at its most crucial stage as the teams are advancing to semi-finale stage. Team India has already reached to the semi-finals, and are leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. South Africa has also qualified for the semi-finals, and are at second spot in the standings table with 12 points.
The leading run scorer in World Cup 2023 so far is Quinton de Kock from South Africa. He has scored a total of 550 runs so far in 8 matches with an average of 68.75. India's Virat Kohli who has now equal number of ODI centuries as that of Sachin Tendulkar is the second most run scorer with 543 runs in 8 matches, and an average of 108.
Talking about the top wicket takers of World Cup 2023, Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka replaced Australian Adam Zampa and has moved to top spot with a record of 21 wickets in 8 games. Let us check out the full list of top run scorers and wicket takers in ICC World Cup 2023 below.
Top Run Scorers in World Cup 2023
Check out the list of top 10 run scorers of world cup 2023 below.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers So Far
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Total Runs
|Matches Played
|1
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|550
|8
|2
|Virat Kohli
|India
|543
|8
|3
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|523
|8
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|442
|8
|5
|David Warner
|Australia
|428
|7
|6
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|375
|8
|7
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|Sri Lanka
|372
|8
|8
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|371
|8
|9
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|366
|8
|10
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|359
|8
Top Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023
Here is the list of top 10 bowlers of world cup 2023.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Wickets
|1
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|21
|2
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|19
|3
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|17
|4
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|16
|5
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|16
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|15
|7
|Mitch Santner
|New Zealand
|14
|8
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|14
|9
|Ravindra Jadeja
|India
|14
|10
|Haris Rauf
|Pakistan
|13
