Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Till 11 November

The 13th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is at a crucial stage right now. While India, Australia, and South Africa have qualified for the semi-final, It would be quite interesting to see which team among Pakistan and New Zealand will be successful in making it to the semi-finals. World Cup 2023 started from 5 October and will end on 19 November.
Quinton de Kock is the top run-scorer in the World Cup 2023. He has scored 591 runs in 9 matches. India's Virat Kohli is at spot 3 in the highest run-scorers list. Talking about the top wicket takers, Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka is leading the charts with 21 wickets followed by Adam Zampa from South Africa, who has a record of 20 wickets. Mohammad Shami from India is at number 5 with 16 wickets. He has the best bowling avarage of 7 so far in the tournament.
Let us check out the complete list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023 below.
Highest Run Scorers in World Cup 2023
Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers Till 11 November
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Total Runs
|Matches Played
|1
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|591
|9
|2
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|565
|9
|3
|Virat Kohli
|India
|543
|8
|4
|David Warner
|Australia
|446
|8
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|442
|8
|6
|Rassie van der Dussen
|South Africa
|442
|9
|7
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|418
|8
|8
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|397
|7
|9
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|396
|9
|10
|Ibrahim Zadran
|Afghanistan
|376
|9
Highest Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023
Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers Till 11 November
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Wickets
|1
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|21
|2
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|19
|3
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|18
|4
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|17
|5
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|16
|6
|Mitch Santner
|New Zealand
|16
|7
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|16
|8
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|15
|9
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|14
|10
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|14
