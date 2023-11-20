India's World Cup Woes: In Need of All-Round Solutions for a Knockout Punch!

'I'm sure the sun will come up tomorrow morning. We'll learn from it, we'll reflect, and we'll move on'.

Just look through your window this morning and you realise that India’s head coach Rahul Dravid was dead right about this.

Dravid’s raw emotions post the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup loss said a lot about how the side took the defeat at the hands of Australia in Ahmedabad.

It is something that will take a long time for everyone to get used to, because this was a journey that everyone lived through the squad vicariously. After a long time, you saw nondescript people discussing cricket, comparing notes and voicing opinions on a sport that Indians loved so dearly.