World Cup Tickets' Mess: Only Rohit & Co Winning Title Can Save the Organisers

What that led to what was the change in dates of the biggest league stage encounter of the tournament - the India vs Pakistan game. After the release of the schedule, security agencies in Ahmedabad informed the BCCI and the ICC that they could not provide enough security for the match, originally scheduled for 15 October, as it was the first day of the Navratri festival.

It was a strange turn of events because Navratri is the premier festival of Gujarat, but oddly both the state association and the powers that be at the BCCI seemed to not have been aware of its importance.

Eventually, the match was moved to 14 October and the announcement was made on 9 August, one whole month after the schedule had first been released.