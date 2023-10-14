ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup: India Bowl First, Shubman Plays

Catch all the latest updates from the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match in our live blog

The Quint
Updated
World Cup
4 min read
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup: India Bowl First, Shubman Plays
Snapshot

  • The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium is now underway with Rohit Sharma winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

  • Shubman Gill is back in the playing XI, after recovering from dengue, and has taken Ishan Kishan's spot in the side.

  • Babar Azam said he's playing an unchanged XI.

  • Both India and Pakistan come into the match having won both their ICC World Cup 2023 matches so far.

  Ahmedabad: India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the toss before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the match.

    Ahmedabad: India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during the toss before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the match.

    (Photo: PTI)

  Ahmedabad: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar brings the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy with others before the match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

    Ahmedabad: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar brings the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy with others before the match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

    (Photo: PTI)

2:26 PM , 14 Oct

India vs Pakistan 2023 Live: Maiden From Bumrah

A maiden over from Bumrah in the fifth with Imam-ul-Haq facing him. It’s been impressive from the Ahmedabad native so far in this match. He’s bowled 3 overs and conceded just five runs so far.

Pakistan 23/0 after 5 overs

2:14 PM , 14 Oct

India vs Pakistan 2023 Live: Bumrah Concedes Just a Run

Second ball of the third over makes good connection with Shafique's bat on its way to first slip, but bounces short of Virat Kohli.

Bumrah keeps the over tight, conceding just 1 run.

Pakistan 17/0 after 3 overs

2:10 PM , 14 Oct

India vs Pakistan 2023 Live: Siraj Goes for 3 Boundaries

First change for India once again is Siraj and facing him is Imam-ul-Haq who hits two boundaries off his first two touches off the bat.

The fourth also goes for a boundary, beating an outstretches mid-off’s left arm, and that’s 12 runs off the over.

Pakistan 16/0 after 2 overs

2:05 PM , 14 Oct

India vs Pakistan 2023 Live: Bumrah Opens Bowling

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq walk out to open for Pakistan as India, as always, hand the ball to Jasprit Bumrah for the first over.

Shafique faced the first ball but it was only on the last delivery of the over that Pakistan opener its account. Shafique with a boundary.

Pakistan 4/0 after 1 over


Published: 14 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST
