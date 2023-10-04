ICC World Cup: Latham Confirms Southee’s Unavailability for Tournament Opener

Apart from him, regular captain Kane Williamson was ruled out previously from the first match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup against defending champions England due to him building up loads to be match-fit in recovery from an ACL rupture in right knee in March this year. Williamson had played in the side's first warm-up as only a batter and then fielded in the second warm-up game.

“No Kane and no Tim as well. He's (Southee) unavailable for selection just in terms of what happened to his thumb a couple of weeks ago, but he's recovering nicely. He's nearly two weeks post-surgery so fingers crossed he can keep recovering. It's a bit of a day-by-day process with him in terms of what that looks like too. But fingers crossed he'll be available sooner rather than later as well,” said Latham in the pre-match press conference.