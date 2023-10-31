ICC World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman Shows What Pakistan Missed; B’Desh Knocked Out

Besieged by problems on and off the pitch, Pakistan returned to winning ways in the 2023 ICC World Cup at the Eden Gardens, with a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh with 105 balls to spare.

Pakistan's troubles in the field were manifested in their defeat in four successive matches while the problems out of the ground came through various allegations, one of which resulted in the chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq putting in his papers over conflict-of-interest charges.

Babar Azam's team put all these issues on the back burner as it came up with a clinical performance to register their third win in seven matches and moved to fifth place in the standings, tied on six points with Afghanistan but with a better Net Run Rate.