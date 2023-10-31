ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan On 5th Rank After Defeating Bangladesh

Pakistan faced Bangladesh in the 31st match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The PAK vs BAN clash took place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata from 2 PM IST onwards. Pakistan snapped their four-match losing streak and added a point in front of their name on the points table. Bangladesh which were equally struggling in their do-or-die situation lost the match to Pakistan by 7 wickets. After the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match, Pakistan moved up to the fifth position whereas Bangladesh moved down to 9th position.

Have a look at the complete Cricket World Cup points table 2023 after the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match 2023.